Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 19 – January 20, 2024

0
1

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MAYNARD, RANDY LEE

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12123, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Cross Center Line
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12123, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12124, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12124, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SMITH, SIERRA MARIE

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12122, CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-01-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12121, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

CLARKE FIGUEROA, JORGE

Age: 45

Address: PLEASANT GROVE, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-01-19

Arresting Agency: ICE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR