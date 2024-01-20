Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 19 – January 20, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MAYNARD, RANDY LEE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12123, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Cross Center Line
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12123, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12124, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12124, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, SIERRA MARIE
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12122, CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-01-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12121, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
CLARKE FIGUEROA, JORGE
Age: 45
Address: PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-01-19
Arresting Agency: ICE