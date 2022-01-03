Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 2 – January 3, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TAYLOR, MICHAEL LOUIS

Age: 33

Address: TORRINGTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9101, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SUBIC, GINA MARIE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9100, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



Sponsor

BANDARUK, BARRY SCOTT

Age: 37

Address: TUCSON, AZ

Booking: 2022-01-02

Released: 2022-01-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: