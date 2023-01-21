Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 20 – January 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GOETSCH, GEORGE FREDRICK
Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: , Bond: #10567, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BERGGREN, SHELLEY JO
Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
GOMEZ RODRIGUEZ, ALONDRA
Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-01-20 Scheduled Release: 2023-01-24 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SANCHEZ, CESAR
Age: 40 Address: WELLSVILLE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-20 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10560, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10560, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10560, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BIRCH, HESTON L
Age: 42 Address: SPRINGVILLE, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-01-20 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STUPAR, MAYA
Age: 36 Address: THORNTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-01-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000Status: PENDING, Bond: #10561, CASH, $5500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT