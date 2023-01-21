Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 20 – January 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GOETSCH, GEORGE FREDRICK

Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: , Bond: #10567, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERGGREN, SHELLEY JO

Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



GOMEZ RODRIGUEZ, ALONDRA

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-01-20 Scheduled Release: 2023-01-24 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SANCHEZ, CESAR

Age: 40 Address: WELLSVILLE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-20 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10560, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10560, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10560, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BIRCH, HESTON L

Age: 42 Address: SPRINGVILLE, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-01-20 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STUPAR, MAYA

Age: 36 Address: THORNTON, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-01-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: