Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 21 – January 22, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, CACTUS JOE
Age: 33 Address: TRENTON, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-21 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10569, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
ROICH, ADAM MYRON
Age: 39 Address: BOULDER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10568, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GOETSCH, GEORGE FREDRICK
Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10567, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT