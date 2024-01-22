Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 21 – January 22, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PARRISH, BOBBY JO
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-01-21
Released: 2024-01-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12132, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court
SMALL, STEPHEN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-01-21
Released: 2024-01-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12131, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ARAGON, DEREK LEE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12133, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT