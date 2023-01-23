Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 22 – January 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SANDEZ, JONATHAN ANTHONY
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10574, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Careless Driving 1st Off
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10574, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDERSON, JOSHUA MONTELL
Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-01-22 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10573, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
Sponsor
Sponsor
KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unsafe Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT