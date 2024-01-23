Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 22 – January 23, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ROBERTS, RILEY BRETT
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-01-22
Released: 2024-01-22
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12134, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JORDAN, BRYELLE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Traffic-Control Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12139, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12139, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARNSON, TONY JOHN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUS (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12138, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court
HIGGS, DANIEL E
Age: 68
Address: OTTO, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAWKS, JORDAN WESLEY
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12136, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEONARD, MICHAEL STEPHEN
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-01-22
Released: 2024-01-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12135, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court