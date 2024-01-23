Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 22 – January 23, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ROBERTS, RILEY BRETT

Age: 20

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-01-22

Released: 2024-01-22

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12134, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JORDAN, BRYELLE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Traffic-Control Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #12139, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12139, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARNSON, TONY JOHN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUS (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12138, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court



HIGGS, DANIEL E

Age: 68

Address: OTTO, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-22

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #12137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAWKS, JORDAN WESLEY

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12136, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEONARD, MICHAEL STEPHEN

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-01-22

Released: 2024-01-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD