Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 23 – January 24, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

HENRY, KELLIE A Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2021-01-23 Released: 2021-01-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7531, SURETY OR CASH, $865, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7531, SURETY OR CASH, $865, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RIOS, CONNIE MARIE Age: 29 Address: MURRAY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #7538, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: , Bond: #7538, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Advertisement

GREYMOUNTAIN, SHEILA MARIE Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-24 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: , Bond: #7537, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7535, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #7535, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #7536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #7536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #7536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Advertisement

VAN NORMAN, NICHOLAS CHASE Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #7534, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WATTS, GARRETT CODY LEE Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7533, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7533, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #7533, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Advertisement

CANESTRINI, JAKE THOMAS Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-01-23 Scheduled Release: 2021-02-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT