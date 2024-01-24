Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 23 – January 24, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-01-23 Released: 2024-01-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12140, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court

VALERIO, DERYLE DEAN

Age: 65

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12143, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12143, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



APOSTOLOPE, ELICIA ANN

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-01-23

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



PELKER, DAVID

Age: 53

Address: ENCAMPMENT, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-23

Arresting Agency: NWS

ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-01-23

Scheduled Release: 2024-04-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



WHITE, CODY SAMUEL

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: