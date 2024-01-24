Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 23 – January 24, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-01-23 Released: 2024-01-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
Status: PENDING, Bond: #12140, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court
VALERIO, DERYLE DEAN
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12143, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12143, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
APOSTOLOPE, ELICIA ANN
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-01-23
Scheduled Release: 2024-01-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
PELKER, DAVID
Age: 53
Address: ENCAMPMENT, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-23
Arresting Agency: NWS
ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-01-23
Scheduled Release: 2024-04-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
WHITE, CODY SAMUEL
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12141, CASH, $4000, Court: DISTRICT COURT