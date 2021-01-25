Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 24 – January 25, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES
Age: 19
Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-01-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7540, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MURPHY, KRISTOFFER DENE
Age: 23
Address: BIG PINEY, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Death or Personal Injuries
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RIOS, CONNIE MARIE
Age: 29
Address: SLC, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUGHES, TEGAN JAMES
Age: 21
Address: MARBLETON, WY
Booking: 2021-01-24
Released: 2021-01-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7539, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court