Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 24 – January 25, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES Age: 19 Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-01-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7540, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MURPHY, KRISTOFFER DENE Age: 23 Address: BIG PINEY, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Death or Personal Injuries Status: PENDING, Bond: #7541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

