Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 24 – January 25, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MADURA, THOMAS ANTHONY
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: GAPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12148, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
HENDRICKSON, ALLEN JAMES
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COVELL, KAYLEE JEAN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12145, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12146, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAYWOOD, SKYLAR MATTHEW
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-01-24
Scheduled Release: 2024-01-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER