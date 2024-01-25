Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 24 – January 25, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MADURA, THOMAS ANTHONY

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-24

Arresting Agency: GAPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12148, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



HENDRICKSON, ALLEN JAMES

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COVELL, KAYLEE JEAN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12145, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12146, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYWOOD, SKYLAR MATTHEW

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-01-24

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: