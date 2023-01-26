Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 25 – January 26, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WELFL, GARY DEAN

Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-25 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #10588, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



CRUZ, JESSE JAMES

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-25 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10587, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

