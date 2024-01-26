Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 25 – January 26, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CAZIER, ELIZABETH ANN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-01-25
Released: 2024-01-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12150, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court
COOK, REGINALD JUWAN
Age: 25
Address: MEMPHIS, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WAUGH, TINA JEAN
Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-01-25
Scheduled Release: 2024-01-28
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
LIBERATORE, KRISTINA MARIE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-25
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT