Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 25 – January 26, 2024

CAZIER, ELIZABETH ANN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-01-25

Released: 2024-01-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12150, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court



COOK, REGINALD JUWAN

Age: 25

Address: MEMPHIS, TN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-25

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #12152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WAUGH, TINA JEAN

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-01-25

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



LIBERATORE, KRISTINA MARIE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-25

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #12151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #12151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: