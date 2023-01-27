Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 26 – January 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCCOY, RYAN DANIEL

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Fail to Extinguish Fire (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEE, TOBIN

Age: 64 Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ORTEGA, ANTHONY RAY

Age: 23 Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STORY, TRISHA L

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Accessory After the Fact Status: PENDING, Bond: #10592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MASER, JOHN

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



JOHNSON, ALYSSA DAWN

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: