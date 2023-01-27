Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 26 – January 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MCCOY, RYAN DANIEL
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Fail to Extinguish Fire (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEE, TOBIN
Age: 64 Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ORTEGA, ANTHONY RAY
Age: 23 Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STORY, TRISHA L
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Accessory After the Fact
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10592, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MASER, JOHN
Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
JOHNSON, ALYSSA DAWN
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10589, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10589, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT