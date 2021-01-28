Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 27 – January 28, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MARES, ANTHONY JOSE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THOMAS, MICKI LYNN
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7559, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MURPHY, RYAN JOEL
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-01-27
Released: 2021-01-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7557, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7557, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TREVIZO-CHAVEZ, NESTOR RAFAEL
Age: 80
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-01-27
Released: 2021-01-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7564, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7564, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court