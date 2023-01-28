Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 27 – January 28, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ERVIN, APRIL JAYENE
Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-01-27 Released: 2023-01-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10602, CASH, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court
FRYER, SIERRA DEANN
Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-27 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
RICO, JESUS
Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-01-27 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10598, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRANT, KAITLYN SAMANTHA BROOKE
Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10597, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT