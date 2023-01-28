Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 27 – January 28, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ERVIN, APRIL JAYENE

Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-01-27 Released: 2023-01-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10602, CASH, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court



FRYER, SIERRA DEANN

Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-27 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICO, JESUS

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-01-27 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10598, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRANT, KAITLYN SAMANTHA BROOKE

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: