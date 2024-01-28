Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 27 – January 28, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
REED, MARLEY LORAINE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12160, CASH, $1460, Court: RS Municipal Court
STOCKER, HEATHER RASHELLE
Age: 51
Address: COMMERCE CITY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHITE, ANGELA KAYE
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12157, CASH, $405, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARCHIBALD, BRYCE LAWRENCE
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
STEWART, ANTHONY TERRELL
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12156, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12156, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12156, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12156, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT