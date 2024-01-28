Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 27 – January 28, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

REED, MARLEY LORAINE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12160, CASH, $1460, Court: RS Municipal Court



STOCKER, HEATHER RASHELLE

Age: 51

Address: COMMERCE CITY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-27

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-27

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHITE, ANGELA KAYE

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12157, CASH, $405, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ARCHIBALD, BRYCE LAWRENCE

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



STEWART, ANTHONY TERRELL

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: