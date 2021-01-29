Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 28 – January 29, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LEAVITT, TYLER JOSEPH
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-01-28
Released: 2021-01-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7565, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: District Court
BROWN, SADIE CHARMAINE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-01-28
Released: 2021-01-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Burglary
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7566, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7566, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT