Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 28 – January 29, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MOORE, BLAKE ALAN
Age: 26 Address: TRINITY, NC
Booking: 2023-01-28 Released: 2023-01-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10604, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10604, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
HILL, LOGAN DOUGLAD
Age: 29 Address: HERMITAGE, TN
0Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-29 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10610, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BECERRA BAEZA, JOSE ERNESTO
Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Underage Consumption (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10607, CASH, $480, Court: GR Municipal Court
SCHULTZ, MARK LOUIS
Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-28 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10609, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
BALDWIN, CARL LEE
Age: 54 Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MILLER, DONALEA
Age: 64 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-28 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Right Side of Roadway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OAKLEY, VIOLA JOY
Age: 64 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-28 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10605, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WEBB, KAITLYN NEWMAN
Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-01-28 Released: 2023-01-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10603, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10603, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10603, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court