Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 28 – January 29, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MOORE, BLAKE ALAN

Age: 26 Address: TRINITY, NC

Booking: 2023-01-28 Released: 2023-01-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10604, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10604, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



HILL, LOGAN DOUGLAD

Age: 29 Address: HERMITAGE, TN

0Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-29 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #10610, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

BECERRA BAEZA, JOSE ERNESTO

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Underage Consumption (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10607, CASH, $480, Court: GR Municipal Court



SCHULTZ, MARK LOUIS

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-28 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #10609, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



BALDWIN, CARL LEE

Age: 54 Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #10608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, DONALEA

Age: 64 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-28 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #10606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OAKLEY, VIOLA JOY

Age: 64 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-28 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10605, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WEBB, KAITLYN NEWMAN

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-01-28 Released: 2023-01-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD