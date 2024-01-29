Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 28 – January 29, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PRICE, LESLIE MICHELLE

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-01-28

Released: 2024-01-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12162, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



PELLERIN, MATTHEW AUSTIN

Age: 42

Address: BIG SKY, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #12165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLAPP, COLTON CHARLES

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JACOBSEN, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12167, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



CLARK, ADAM BRETT

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12164, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SANCHEZ, STEVEN JEREMY

Age: 47

Address: EDEN, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LIZARDI, ALONSO TEODORO

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: