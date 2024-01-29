Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 28 – January 29, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PRICE, LESLIE MICHELLE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-01-28
Released: 2024-01-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12162, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
PELLERIN, MATTHEW AUSTIN
Age: 42
Address: BIG SKY, MT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLAPP, COLTON CHARLES
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JACOBSEN, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12167, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
CLARK, ADAM BRETT
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12164, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SANCHEZ, STEVEN JEREMY
Age: 47
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-01-28
Scheduled Release: 2024-01-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LIZARDI, ALONSO TEODORO
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12163, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court