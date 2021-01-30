Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 29 – January 30, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LORENZ, DAWSON MICHAEL
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-01-29
Released: 2021-01-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7570, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7570, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEONARD, SAMUEL HAZE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-01-29
Released: 2021-01-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Burglary
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7569, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7569, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALDRICH, DAPHNE LOUISE
Age: 49
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7572, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
WINN, WILLIAM RUSSELL
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARDNER, HAYDEN CROFT
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-01-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7568, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT