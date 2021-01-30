Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 29 – January 30, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

LORENZ, DAWSON MICHAEL Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2021-01-29 Released: 2021-01-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon Status: OR’D, Bond: #7570, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: OR’D, Bond: #7570, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LEONARD, SAMUEL HAZE Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2021-01-29 Released: 2021-01-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Burglary Status: OR’D, Bond: #7569, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: OR’D, Bond: #7569, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Advertisement

ALDRICH, DAPHNE LOUISE Age: 49 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7572, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



WINN, WILLIAM RUSSELL Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

