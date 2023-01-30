Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 29 – January 30, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SIMPSON, PARKER THOMAS

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAVI, NO NAME GIVEN

Age: 27 Address: FRESNO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10613, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10613, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCELORY, RODNEY ORVELLE

Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10612, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



HILL, LOGAN DOUGLAD

Age: 29 Address: HERMITAGE, TN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-29 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: