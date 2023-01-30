Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 29 – January 30, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SIMPSON, PARKER THOMAS
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAVI, NO NAME GIVEN
Age: 27 Address: FRESNO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10613, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10613, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCELORY, RODNEY ORVELLE
Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10612, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
HILL, LOGAN DOUGLAD
Age: 29 Address: HERMITAGE, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-29 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10610, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT