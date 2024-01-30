Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 29 – January 30, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WEAVER, LUKE W
Age: 51
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-01-29
Released: 2024-01-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12170, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
–
BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12173, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court
BOWLIN, DESTINY LEA
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12172, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
POTTER, LOGAN KEITH
Age: 41
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Sign
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, JOSEPH KENNETH
Age: 61
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT