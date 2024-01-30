Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 29 – January 30, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WEAVER, LUKE W

Age: 51

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-01-29

Released: 2024-01-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #12170, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



–

BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12173, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court



BOWLIN, DESTINY LEA

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12172, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POTTER, LOGAN KEITH

Age: 41

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Sign Status: PENDING, Bond: #12169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, JOSEPH KENNETH

Age: 61

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: