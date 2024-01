Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 3 – January 4, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CHESNEY, JAMIE GLEN

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-01-03

Released: 2024-01-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: OR’D, Bond: #12065, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAVIS, CRAIG EVAN

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-01-03

Released: 2024-01-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12066, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LACY, RICHARD EARL

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #12071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #12071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12069, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12068, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12070, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POST, JASON LEE

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



MONTOYA, SARA LYNN

Age: 45

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Burglary (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



