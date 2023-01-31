Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 30 – January 31, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-01-30 Released: 2023-01-30 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10619, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN
Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-30 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMPSON, PARKER THOMAS
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT