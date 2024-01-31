Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 30 – January 31, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WHITING, SHELBIE JEAN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-01-30
Released: 2024-01-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12179, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HIGGINS, MICHELLE BECCA
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12180, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOODY, ANNA MARIE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12178, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BINGHAM, JOHN JAMES
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12177, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-01-30
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-09
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12173, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court