Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 30 – January 31, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WHITING, SHELBIE JEAN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-01-30

Released: 2024-01-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12179, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HIGGINS, MICHELLE BECCA

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12180, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MOODY, ANNA MARIE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12178, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BINGHAM, JOHN JAMES

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12177, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-01-30

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-09

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12173, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

