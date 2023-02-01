Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 31 – February 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HALE, KASH ADAM

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #10624, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALCON, AMANDA SHIREE

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-02-01 Released: 2023-01-31 Type: SPLIT SENTENCE Arresting Agency: RSPD

Conspire to Commit – Felony (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: #9225, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

