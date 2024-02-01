Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 31 – February 1, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DEE, DEION STEVEN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-01-31

Released: 2024-02-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12184, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12184, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDERSON, DAVID LYLE

Age: 51

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12186, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: GR Municipal Court

Turning at Intersections Status: PENDING, Bond: #12186, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: GR Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12187, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12185, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GLENN, JUSTIN ARLEN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-01-31

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



MILLER, JOSEPH LEE

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12183, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



CANDELARIO, STEVEN ALLEN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-01-31

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-03

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges: