Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 31 – February 1, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
DEE, DEION STEVEN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-01-31
Released: 2024-02-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12184, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12184, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
ANDERSON, DAVID LYLE
Age: 51
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12186, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Turning at Intersections
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12186, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12187, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12185, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GLENN, JUSTIN ARLEN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-01-31
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
MILLER, JOSEPH LEE
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12183, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
CANDELARIO, STEVEN ALLEN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-01-31
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-03
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER