Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 5, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CUELLAR, IVAN VALDEMAR

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Stalking – Other Conduct That Harasses (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9110, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUQUE, SAELLA FAYE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



MCPHERSON, BREE ROCHELLE

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-04

Scheduled Release: 2022-01-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court – Orders Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9108, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NIELSEN, CLINTON PJ

Age: 31

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

