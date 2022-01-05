Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 5, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CUELLAR, IVAN VALDEMAR
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-01-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Stalking – Other Conduct That Harasses (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9110, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LUQUE, SAELLA FAYE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-01-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
MCPHERSON, BREE ROCHELLE
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-01-04
Scheduled Release: 2022-01-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9108, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NIELSEN, CLINTON PJ
Age: 31
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-01-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor