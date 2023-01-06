Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 5 – January 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

OSBORN, DANIEL ALAN

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEJDUK, SHANE D

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10493, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER



FELIX, LYNDSAY JUNE

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10492, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



PATTERSON, STEPHANIE RENEE

Age: 34 Address: DRUMRIGHT, OK

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-01-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO

JENSEN, JEREMY LEE

Age: 46 Address: CRESCENT CITY, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-01-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO

WEERHEIM, ETHAN MICHAEL

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE Booking Date: 2023-01-05 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: