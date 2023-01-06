Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 5 – January 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
OSBORN, DANIEL ALAN
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HEJDUK, SHANE D
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10493, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
FELIX, LYNDSAY JUNE
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10492, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
PATTERSON, STEPHANIE RENEE
Age: 34 Address: DRUMRIGHT, OK
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-01-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO
JENSEN, JEREMY LEE
Age: 46 Address: CRESCENT CITY, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-01-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO
WEERHEIM, ETHAN MICHAEL
Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE Booking Date: 2023-01-05 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Battery (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT