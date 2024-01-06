Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 5 – January 6, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CAMPBELL, SHAYLIE KAYE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-01-05
Released: 2024-01-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12082, CASH, $865, Court: RS Municipal Court
REED, JONATHAN MICHAEL
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12087, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LETURGEY, KIMBERLY CHRISTINE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12086, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GLADUE, COLTON MOCCASIN
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-01-05
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12085, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
WHITE, JOHNATHAN LAMOIN
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-01-05
Scheduled Release: 2024-01-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12083, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT