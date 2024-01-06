Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 5 – January 6, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CAMPBELL, SHAYLIE KAYE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-01-05

Released: 2024-01-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12082, CASH, $865, Court: RS Municipal Court



REED, JONATHAN MICHAEL

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12087, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LETURGEY, KIMBERLY CHRISTINE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12086, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GLADUE, COLTON MOCCASIN

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-01-05

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12085, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



WHITE, JOHNATHAN LAMOIN

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-01-05

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: