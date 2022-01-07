Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 6 – January 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LANDE, JOEL GORDON
Age: 46
Address: SPRING VALLEY, WI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-01-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9120, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, RAYMOND MARK
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-01-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALSEY, MITCHELL VAN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-01-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9118, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
RIGGS, HAYDEN ANTHONY
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-01-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
SAMPLEY, TRAVIS LEE
Age: 40
Address: FALLON, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-01-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9116, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT