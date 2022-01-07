Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 6 – January 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LANDE, JOEL GORDON

Age: 46

Address: SPRING VALLEY, WI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9120, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, RAYMOND MARK

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALSEY, MITCHELL VAN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9118, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



RIGGS, HAYDEN ANTHONY

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



SAMPLEY, TRAVIS LEE

Age: 40

Address: FALLON, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: