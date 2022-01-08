Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 7 – January 8, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-07

Arresting Agency: SCSOC

harges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9121, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #9123, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, RAYMOND MARK

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9119, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9119, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

