Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 8 – January 9, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SHIPLEY, JOSHUA CLAY

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-01-08

Released: 2024-01-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12091, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 62

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #12093, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12093, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court



EAGLE, SELENE ANTONIA

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICKERT, DUSTI

Age: 38

Address: PAULS VALLEY, OK

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-01-08

Arresting Agency: NWS