Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 8 – January 9, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SHIPLEY, JOSHUA CLAY
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-01-08
Released: 2024-01-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12091, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12093, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12093, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court
EAGLE, SELENE ANTONIA
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-01-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICKERT, DUSTI
Age: 38
Address: PAULS VALLEY, OK
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-01-08
Arresting Agency: NWS