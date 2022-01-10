Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 9 – January 10, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TAYLOR, MYA KAYLIE

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HINTON, AMBER MARIE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-01-09

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHARLES, RYIN DALE

Age: 30

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking: 2022-01-09

Released: 2022-01-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: