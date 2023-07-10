Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 09 – July 10, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

NELSON, GREGORY THOMAS

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-07-09 Released: 2023-07-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11296, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11296, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



VALDEZ JAUREGUI, JOSE TRINIDAD

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-09 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #11299, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARRISON, ASHLEY DIANNE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-09 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: