Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 1 – July 2, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
DIMICK, AUSTIN DALE
Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-07-01 Released: 2023-07-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11259, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
HAMILTON, ANDREW MORGAN
Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-01 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT