Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 10 – July 11, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
NAVARRO ZARATE, ANTONIO R
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-07-10
Released: 2022-07-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9832, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9829, CASH, $1000, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9830, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9831, CASH, $485, Court: GR Municipal Court
ISAAC, ELIJAH TEZO
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9836, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
DAVILA, SERGIO
Age: 21
Address: AURORA, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9834, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9835, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing to cause bodily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9835, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PAREDES, LUIS E
Age: 22
Address: AURORA, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9837, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MENDIOLA ORTEGA, IVAN
Age: 28
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-10
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9833, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9833, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
