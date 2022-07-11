Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 10 – July 11, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

NAVARRO ZARATE, ANTONIO R

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-10

Released: 2022-07-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9832, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9829, CASH, $1000, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9830, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9831, CASH, $485, Court: GR Municipal Court



ISAAC, ELIJAH TEZO

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #9836, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



DAVILA, SERGIO

Age: 21

Address: AURORA, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9834, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9835, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing to cause bodily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #9835, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PAREDES, LUIS E

Age: 22

Address: AURORA, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9837, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MENDIOLA ORTEGA, IVAN

Age: 28

Address: HOUSTON, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9833, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9833, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

