Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 10 – July 11, 2023

Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BARNSON, TONY JOHN

Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-10 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHIELDS, MARK AARON

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11304, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11304, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11304, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REOLLE, JEREMY RANDALL

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: PENDING, Bond: #11303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CONTRERA, GEOVANNI GUEVARA

Age: 31 Address: CARROLLTON, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: