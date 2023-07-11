Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 10 – July 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BARNSON, TONY JOHN
Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-10 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11305, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
SHIELDS, MARK AARON
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11304, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11304, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11304, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REOLLE, JEREMY RANDALL
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11303, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CONTRERA, GEOVANNI GUEVARA
Age: 31 Address: CARROLLTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11300, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11300, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT