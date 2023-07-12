Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 11 – July 12, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11308, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PIPKIN, GLEN DALE
Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-11 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sunscreening Devices – Tinting
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN
Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11310, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CAMPBELL, JOSHALYNNE
Age: 38 Address: MADISON, WI
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-07-11 Arresting Agency: NWS
WICKERSHAM, WYATT DALE
Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-11 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11306, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BEARING, ANDREW LEVI
Age: 29 Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-07-11 Arresting Agency: NWS