Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 11 – July 12, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11308, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PIPKIN, GLEN DALE

Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-11 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sunscreening Devices – Tinting Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11310, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CAMPBELL, JOSHALYNNE

Age: 38 Address: MADISON, WI

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-07-11 Arresting Agency: NWS

WICKERSHAM, WYATT DALE

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-11 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11306, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BEARING, ANDREW LEVI

Age: 29 Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-07-11 Arresting Agency: NWS