Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 11 – July 12, 2024

0
2

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ESPARZA, DANNY SOTELO

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12849, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12850, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

JONES, NATALIE NICOLE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

