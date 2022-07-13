Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 12 – July 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
DAVIDSON, CATHERINE RENEE
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-07-12
Released: 2022-07-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9843, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GLADUE, COLTON MOCCASIN
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCOTT, JASON MICHAEL
Age: 37
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9844, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
RAMOS, JESSIE MANUEL
Age: 50
Address: DES MOINES, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9841, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ANDERSEN, THOMAS ANGELO
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-07-12
Released: 2022-07-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9842, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
