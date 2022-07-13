Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 12 – July 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DAVIDSON, CATHERINE RENEE

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-07-12

Released: 2022-07-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9843, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GLADUE, COLTON MOCCASIN

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCOTT, JASON MICHAEL

Age: 37

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9844, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



RAMOS, JESSIE MANUEL

Age: 50

Address: DES MOINES, IA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9841, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDERSEN, THOMAS ANGELO

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-12

Released: 2022-07-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9842, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

