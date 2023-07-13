Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 12 – July 13, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

EADDY, BRITTANY CHRISTIAN

Age: 27 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-13 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Possession of Forged Writings (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11317, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROMERO, JACOB ALONSO

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11316, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



BOOTH, FLOYD JAMES

Age: 53 Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11312, CASH, $730, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11313, CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS

Age: 63 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-12 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLY, SEANNA PRAIRIE ROSE

Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-12 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: