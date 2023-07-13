Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 12 – July 13, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
EADDY, BRITTANY CHRISTIAN
Age: 27 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-13 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Possession of Forged Writings (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11317, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROMERO, JACOB ALONSO
Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11316, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
BOOTH, FLOYD JAMES
Age: 53 Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11312, CASH, $730, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11313, CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS
Age: 63 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-12 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KELLY, SEANNA PRAIRIE ROSE
Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-12 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11311, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT