Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 13 – July 14, 2022

WILLIAMS, CHRISTINE LEIGH

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9847, SURETY OR CASH, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9847, SURETY OR CASH, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #9847, SURETY OR CASH, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #9847, SURETY OR CASH, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

