Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 15 – July 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HUNTINGTON, KARI MARIE

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-07-15

Released: 2022-07-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: ABC BONDING

Warrant Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9850, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ABPLANALP, BRETT LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #9854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: , Bond: #9854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WAUGH, TINA JEAN

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2022-07-15

Scheduled Release: 2022-07-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



MAZURKIEWICZ, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 59

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9851, CASH, $335, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9853, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9852, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



MULLENDORE, ARMAND LEWIS

Age: 67

Address: JACKSON, WY

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-07-15

Arresting Agency: USM

Charges:

Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



CRAIG, JASON WAYNE

Age: 54

Address: LANDER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: