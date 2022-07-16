Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 15 – July 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HUNTINGTON, KARI MARIE
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-07-15
Released: 2022-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9850, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ABPLANALP, BRETT LEE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #9854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: , Bond: #9854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
WAUGH, TINA JEAN
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2022-07-15
Scheduled Release: 2022-07-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
MAZURKIEWICZ, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 59
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9851, CASH, $335, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9853, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9852, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
MULLENDORE, ARMAND LEWIS
Age: 67
Address: JACKSON, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-07-15
Arresting Agency: USM
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
CRAIG, JASON WAYNE
Age: 54
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9849, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT