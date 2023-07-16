Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 15 – July 16, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MONDRAGON, RANDY JOSE
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-07-15 Released: 2023-07-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11324, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11324, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PARR, SKYE DEAN
Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11325, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
MONTERO VARILLAS, JOSE ADRIAN
Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11322, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- False Identity, Citizenship or Resident Alien Documents, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT