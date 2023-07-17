Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 16 – July 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RICE, BEN LAWRENCE

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-07-16 Released: 2023-07-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11327, CASH, $220, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY

Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11329, CASH, $2350, Court: GR Municipal Court



RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL

Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: , Bond: #11328, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #11328, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court



GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-07-16 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARRERA RAMIREZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-16 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: