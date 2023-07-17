Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 16 – July 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RICE, BEN LAWRENCE

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-07-16 Released: 2023-07-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11327, CASH, $220, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY

Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11329, CASH, $2350, Court: GR Municipal Court

RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL

Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: , Bond: #11328, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #11328, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court

GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-07-16 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BARRERA RAMIREZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-16 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

  • Improper Lane Usage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11326, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11326, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: GR Municipal Court

