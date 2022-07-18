Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 17 – July 18, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HUDSON, CARL STEVEN

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-07-17

Released: 2022-07-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9863, CASH, $387, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9862, CASH, $50, Court: OTHER



CADE, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 44

Address: COWICHE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Disposal of Garbage, Refuse and Dead Animals Status: PENDING, Bond: #9861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

ARMENTA CARBAJAL, BRENDA JUDITH

Age: 40

Address: HOLLYWOOD, FL

Booking: 2022-07-17

Released: 2022-07-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD