Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 17 – July 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RIVERA, KERRY RAY

Age: 53 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-06-17 Released: 2023-07-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender 2nd and Subseq, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11193, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BAILEY, SHANE THOMAS

Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #11335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE

Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11334, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBERTSON, CHANDLAR DEE RAY

Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: