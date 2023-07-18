Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 17 – July 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RIVERA, KERRY RAY
Age: 53 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-06-17 Released: 2023-07-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender 2nd and Subseq, 3 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11193, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC
Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BAILEY, SHANE THOMAS
Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Use or Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE
Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11334, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN
Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Burglary (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROBERTSON, CHANDLAR DEE RAY
Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11330, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT