Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 17 – July 18, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CASE, JUSTIN ALLEN

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-17

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12872, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12872, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 30

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12870, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Theft of Services – > $1000 (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-07-17

Scheduled Release: 2024-07-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



BOTZ, MATTHEW ALLYN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: