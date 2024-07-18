Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 17 – July 18, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CASE, JUSTIN ALLEN
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12872, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12872, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI
Age: 30
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12870, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Theft of Services – > $1000 (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-07-17
Scheduled Release: 2024-07-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
BOTZ, MATTHEW ALLYN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12866, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12866, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court